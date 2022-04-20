Adobe appoints new Asia Pacific business head

New Delhi: Software major Adobe on Wednesday appointed senior business leader Simon Tate as president of its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations.

Tate has joined Adobe from Salesforce where he spent six years as APAC Senior Vice President, responsible for all market segments, geographies and products during his tenure.

In his new role, Tate will lead Adobe''s business across the region, reporting to Paul Robson, President, International, Adobe, the company said in a statement.

"I''m excited to welcome him to the team. His innovative customer approach is the perfect match for Adobe in APAC," said Robson.

Tate has worked with brands like SAP, Dell/EMC and Hummingbird during his 25-year long career.

"Across APAC, digital transformation is an executive mandate and I''m excited to work with business leaders across the region as they adapt to the experience economy," said Tate.

