Admissions to Delhi University PG courses begin today

New Delhi: The registration for admission to post graduate courses in Delhi University started on Wednesday. The candidates can register online for admission in PG courses for the academic year 2015-2106 between April 1-30. They can register for courses including Arts, Applied Social Sciences and Humanities, Commerce and Business Studies, Education, Interdisciplinary and Applied Sciences, Law, Music and fine Arts, Mathematical Sciences, Social Sciences and Science. The candidates can log on to DU website www.du.ac.in for more information. DU had introduced the option of centralised online registration in 2014.