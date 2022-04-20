Administrative Reshuffle In UP: Nine IAS Transferred, New CEO Appointed

Lucknow: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred 9 IAS officials in the state.

IAS Ajay Kumar Shukla, Secretary Ayush department will be the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh in place of Venkateshwar Lu, who has been assigned the role of director general of UP academy of administration and management.

IAS K Ravindra Nayak, secretary and commissioner rural development has been divested of the additional charge of the director general of DDU state institute of rural development.

The other IAS officers who have been reshuffled include SMA Rizvi, member Waqf tribunal has been posted as special secretary in agriculture product on commissioner (APC) branch. Rajendra Singh-I additional director panchyatiraj department goes as special secretary in APC branch.

Apart from these, IAS Narendra Prasad Pandey, special secretary handicap welfare department also goes as special secretary APC branch. IAS Arvind Kumar, special secretary animal husbandry has been posted as director agriculture marketing and foreign trade department. IAS Ajay Yadav managing director UP state land Development Corporation has been posted as director state nutrition mission.

However, IAS Ankit Kumar Agarwal is waiting for posting goes as special secretary planning department. The transfer of the IAS officials is part of the reshuffle in bureaucracy made by the state government, official sources said here. UNI