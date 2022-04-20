Admin planning to reopen schools from mid-June

Kashmir: Authorities in Kashmir are planning to reopen schools, which have been closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, in the valley from the middle of June this year.

The government schools have been asked to provide two reusable masks and a pair of hand gloves to each student while installing hand sanitisers and liquid soap dispensers at the entry point of each school, according to a letter written by the director finance in the school education department.

The expenditure on this account shall be booked under the Samagra grants released to schools for day to day expenses, it added.

"As the government intends to re-open schools in mid of June, 2020, I am directed to convey to ensure safety measures in all government schools to arrest the spread of coronavirus," said the letter written to the director of school education in Kashmir.

Schools in Kashmir were closed on March 9 this year, two weeks ahead of the nation-wide lock down announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing the spread of coronavirus. PTI