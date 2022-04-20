Aditynath Directs Officials To Set Up Yoga Wellness Centres

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to set up yoga wellness centres in 40 districts of the state in the current financial year.

The chief minister has also asked officials to take permission from the central government for setting up wellness centres in 35 other districts, an official spokesman said while briefing on the presentation of the AYUSH department here last night.

The 40 yoga wellness centres will be set up in 23 ayurvedic, 7 Unani and 12 homoeopathic hospitals of the state this financial year, the spokesman said.

In his directives for the International Day of Yoga falling on June 21, the chief minister has said all necessary arrangements should be ensured well within time for the joint yoga display by 51,000 participants in Lucknow.

Aditynath said the new hospital building, administrative building and women's hostel of the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Varanasi be made fit for public use in the coming 100 days, the spokesman said. During the presentation of the medical and health department, the chief minister called for ensuring proper treatment facilities even at village level.

"It is among the top priorities of the state government that good and effective medical facilities reach all the people in the state," he said, adding that a positive change needs to be seen in the medical and health services.

Stressing on the need for adequate medicines and number of doctors, he urged for taking steps for effective check and treatment of vector-borne diseases.

Adityanath also stressed on timely detection of dengue, Japanese and acute encephalitis, chikungunya and creating public awareness against these diseases, the spokesman said, adding that hygiene and availability of potable water could save people from these diseases.