Adityanath Targets Rahul For His Visit To Temples In Gujarat

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a dig at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, saying his recent visit to temples in Gujarat makes it clear that the BJP would win the coming Assembly polls.

Gandhi, during his three-day visit to Gujarat earlier this week, went to some temples, kicking off a debate.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, the Congress faces defeat at the hustings ...After his visit to Gujarat, it has become clear that the BJP is going to win the coming Assembly elections there," Adityanath told newspersons here.

"His (Gandhi's) visits to temples will make no difference.. He is a bad omen for the Congress," the chief minister said.

Gujarat is slated to have Assembly polls by this year-end.

Asked whether he will campaign for the BJP in Gujarat, Adityanath said he will go by whatever he is told by the party. Adityanath was speaking to journalists after performing 'kanya pujan' (paying obeisance to girl child) in the Gorakhnath temple.

On the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said people want its construction but the matter is sub-judice and "we must wait for the verdict".

To a question on Rohingyas, he said they are intruders and not refugees. He claimed that there is evidence to show that Rohingyas have links with terrorists. "It is very sad and condemnable that some people are expressing sympathy and concern for them," the chief minister said. Claiming that his government had fulfilled its promise by waiving loans of farmers, Adityanath said opponents were indulging in false propaganda that the waiver is to the tune of Rs 10 and Rs 20.

"Some farmers had cleared their loans and if a single rupee had been left pending in their names, it has been cleared by the government," he added.