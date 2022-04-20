Adityanath Slams SP-BSP For Questioning PM Modi's Caste

Maharahjganj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday slammed SP-BSP alliance for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste and said both the parties were 'stooping to a new low'. "Under Prime Minister Modi's rule, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed infrastructural development and a major boost in its economy. This is why SP and BSP are making personal statements and targeting Prime Minister Modi over his caste. These two parties are stooping to a new low," said Adityanath while addressing an election rally here."Whatever welfare schemes we have implemented so far, we did not discriminate people in the name of caste and religion. They were implemented in the interest of the poor and needy. It was all about 'sabka sath sabka vikas'," he said.

On April 27, BSP supremo Mayawati had alleged that Modi was born into an "upper caste" but for 'political gains' he got the backward class tag for his entire caste during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat."In his election rallies, PM Modi has said that he is from the backward caste, which is an attempt by him to polarise votes of backward class in his favour. But everybody knows his caste? After his government was formed in Gujarat, PM Modi included his 'forward caste' into the backward community for political gain," Mayawati had said in a press conference in Lucknow.The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the opportunity to corner the Congress over its 55 years rule. He said what Congress could not do in 55 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in 5 years. "You must have seen this about Modiji...what Congress could not do in 55 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in 5 years. Be it pensions for senior citizens and widows, loan waivers, home to poor, electricity connection and gas connections to the poor and a lot more," he said. As soon as BJP came to power in the state, the first thing it did was to waive loans of farmers, Adityanath said, adding, "All the hospitals, schools, colleges, roads and highways which are being built depict the development agenda of his government.""We created an anti-Romeo squad for the protection of our sisters and mothers. Secondly, we freed illegally acquired land which is now being used to built hospitals, schools, polytechnics etc. Surplus land is also being used for rehabilitation of the poor," the BJP leader added.Continuing his attack against the SP, Adityanath said: "When SP was in power, what it did?.... It took back all the cases filed against the terrorists who were involved in Ayodhya and Kashi attacks and Gorakhpur serial blasts." Arch-rivals in Uttar Pradesh -- SP and BSP -- have forged an alliance to defeat the BJP, who swept Lok Polls in 2014, as well as, registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections of 2017. Elections are being held in all seven phases in Uttar Pradesh for 80 parliamentary constituencies. The sixth phase of the general elections in the state concluded with around 54.70 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.