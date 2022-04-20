Adityanath Slams Previous Govts Over Corruption

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed certificates to newly appointed assistant engineers (civil/ mechanical), selected through fair and transparent process.

"During previous regimes, there was no transparency in examination process. When we came to power in 2017, we brought transparency in selection of candidates and the positive result are for everyone to see, the chief minister said attacking previous governments. It was decided to bring transparency in selection process in 2011-13, but previous governments shelved the plan for their vested interests," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said, "You have learned the theory and earned your degree, now you have an opportunity to apply your knowledge in a practical way. "All of you can bring prosperity in the lives of 23 crore people of state, especially farmers. A total of 544 Assistant Engineers have received the certificates in transparent manner, said the CM. Mentioning the transparency in recruitment process, the CM said that "The way our government is recruiting and posting all assistant engineers through fair system, you should also adopt transparency and never go for recommendations." The government expects you to take the department to greater heights, said the CM.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has fertile land and water resources and is capable of feeding the entire world. For this, two important tasks has to be performed. Firstly, flood control to prevent financial loss and secondly, to complete irrigation projects in a time bound manner. This will directly benefit the farmers, he added.

He said that the Bansagar project in Mirzapur was pending for 41 years. In 1973-74, Planning Commission approved the project. It was announced by the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1978. The project could not be completed in 41 years, as previous governments never cared about farmers' welfare. "Our government decided that all work would be done in a time bound manner. When our government was formed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this project", said the CM.

Speaking on better irrigation facilities, he said that "today, the state is capable to irrigate 2 lakh hectares of land and we are working to increase the capacity to irrigate to 14 lakh hectares."Work to complete all the pending projects within the stipulated time is being carried out at a fast pace, the CM added.

The Chief Minister said, till few years ago, water of Shri Ram's Paudhi in Ayodhya was not clean, the irrigation department has worked towards cleaning of Ram's paudhi and now the water is fit for bathing. With the help of strong action plan of the irrigation department, the state did not suffer much due to floods this time.

Besides, our government has succeeded in curbing corruption with the help of technology. The state government is constantly making sincere efforts to bring happiness on the faces of 23 crore people. Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh, Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department T Venkatesh and several others were present on the occasion. UNI