Adityanath reviews work plan to combat COVID-19 in Varanasi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the work plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Varanasi and directed officials to conduct nearly 4,500 tests daily in the holy city.

He said there should not be any shortage of beds in COVID hospitals and asked officials to strengthen L2 and L3 health facilities in the city, according to an official statement.

"Separate dialysis machines should be arranged for COVID and non-COVID patients," he said.

Additional manpower as per the need should be deployed for surveillance, contact tracing and door-to-door survey, the chief minister added. —PTI