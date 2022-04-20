Adityanath Reaches Gautam Buddh Nagar, Hotspot Of COVID-19 Cases In UP

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar for not being able to contain coronavirus from spreading in the district, which has recorded 38 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the state.

The chief minister arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar to take stock of the situation and held a high-level meeting with senior officers including the district magistrate, the police commissioner and the chief executive offices of the three local authorities.

While reviewing the district''s preparedness to deal with the virus outbreak, Adityanath expressed anguish that the officers were not taking tough action against a private company, which the Health Department suspected directly or indirectly infected nearly two dozen people so far.

"Ye bakwas band karo apna… bakwas kar kar ke aap logon ne poora mahaul kharab ho gaya hai yahan pe.. zimmedariyon ka nirvahan karne ke bajaay ek doosre pe wo (dosh) daalna.. (Stop talking nonsense. You all have made the situation bad here with all this nonsense. Instead of fulfilling your responsibilities you are passing the buck around). We issued orders two months ago, the order was for entire state," Adityanath told the officers, directing them to work more efficiently and contain the virus from spreading. An FIR has already been registered against the firm, Cease Fire in Sector 135 of Noida, for hiding information. The firm''s employees, their family members and some contacts have tested positive for the coronavirus – totaling about 22 of the 38 cases in the district, according to officials. Sixteen new coronavirus positive cases were reported in UP on Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 88, officials said in Lucknow.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district alone has reported 38 cases, they said.

Of the 88 COVID-19 patients, 14 have fully recovered and discharged, they added. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry. PTI