Adityanath Praised By PM For Measures To Tackle COVID In UP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle COVID-19 and handling the migrants crisis, according to a statement.

During his meeting with the chief ministers over video conference, the prime minister acknowledged the efforts of Adityanath and his team for taking "proactive steps" in reducing the coronavirus fatalities, it said. The statement said Modi singled out Uttar Pradesh for doing the most tests -- 1.50 lakh per day and having tested 90 lakh people so far, the highest in the country among all the states. Modi said the high tests by the state did manage to keep the coronavirus deaths to the "minimum", according to the statement. The prime minister complimented Adityanath for "adept handling" of the migrants crisis, mentioning that in such a big state like Uttar Pradesh with the largest population in the country, the number of migrants was also on the higher side. In his address, Adityanath apprised him of the coronavirus situation in the state.

He said out of about 1.50 lakh tests per day, around 50,000 tests are by the RT-PCR method with a positivity rate of four per cent and overall recovery rate of 82 per cent, according to the statement. —PTI