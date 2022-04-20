Adityanath meets Kalyan Singh, enquires about his health

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met former chief minister Kalyan Singh who is admitted to a hospital here in "critical" condition, the facility said on Wednesday.







Adityanath arrived at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the morning and enquired about the health of the veteran leader, it said.



"Kalyan Singh's health status is critical and is on life-saving support system, the hospital said in a statement.



It said he is under close observation of the doctors.



The senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health," the hospital said.



Hospital Director Professor R K Dhiman is supervising his treatment on daily basis, it added.



The former UP CM was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.



Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.



The 89-year-old veteran leader has also served as the governor of Rajasthan.



Medical Education minister Suresh Khanna accompanied Adityanath to the hospital, the statement said.

