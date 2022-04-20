Adityanath Leaves For Mauritius To Meet NRIs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday left for a three-day trip to Mauritius, his office said. He aims to attract Non-resident Indian (NRI) investment to the state.

Accompanied by Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister's office S.P. Goel and Principal Secretary (information) Avaneesh Kumar Awasthi, Adityanath flew in an Emirates flight around midnight.

The Chief Minister had got his diplomatic passport renewed last week. He is travelling economy class, an official told IANS.

Adityanath is scheduled to partake in the 183rd NRI day in Mauritius which is being held to mark the first arrival of bonded Indian labourers and slaves to the island nation.

He is also scheduled to meet NRIs -- mostly people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar -- and urge them to connect with the state and trace their roots.

The Chief Minister is also to meet a group of eminent businessmen of Mauritius and invite them to invest in the state.

This is Adityanath's second foreign visit after assuming office. He went to Myanmar to take part in a Buddhist conclave in August 2016.