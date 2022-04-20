Adityanath Lays Foundation Stones, Inaugurates 101 Schemes

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid foundation stones for and inaugurated 101 development schemes and projects in the state capital, officials said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Madan Mohan Malviya Technical University and a Japanese University. The MoU has been signed for setting up a design innovation centre at IIT Kanpur and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) Kanpur.

Adityanath also gave possession certificates to the beneficiaries of a low-cost housing scheme.

The Chief Minister also launched a best-practices portal and a placement cell. A virtual classroom at Seth Ganga Sagar Jatia Polytechnic, Khurja, placement cells at government polytechnics at Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Bareilly, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad and Varanasi were inaugurated.

Adityanath dedicated to the people 60-seat women's hostels each at the Government Polytechnics in Lucknow, Unnao and Ambedkar Nagar.