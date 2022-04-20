Adityanath Launches 'UP Startup Fund', Hands Over Rs 15 Cr To SIDBI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund' and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), strengthening possibilities of job creation.

'Under our new start-up policy, we can motivate more and more youth to launch their own start-ups. Under the new package announced by the Government of India for MSMEs, the MSME Department of the state has taken the first step forward under which a huge online loan fair was organised and the process of giving loan to entrepreneurs has been completed. Similarly, we have carried forward many other works as well,' the CM said.

On the occasion, he said that a new startup policy for agriculture, health, education and other important sectors should be made, so that youth of the state could connect with it. 'As a large number of migrant workers and labourers have returned to Uttar Pradesh, we have to provide them employment as per their skill.'

'Our intention is noble, but along with the intention, decision-making ability will also have to be sped up, only then we will be able to achieve the goal easily,' he said. Mr Adityanath said that it is necessary to take timely decisions to pursue any good work with speed, otherwise a large section is deprived of the benefits of the schemes. If the right decisions are taken on time, then a new direction can be given to the lives of many people, said the CM. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said,' There are immense opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, the youth here have new ideas and concepts, but they were not utilised till now. But now the youth can realise their dreams.' UNI