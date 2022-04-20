Adityanath issues orders to district officials

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed nine district officials, including from Meerut and Saharanpur, to ensure adequate supply of food grains to the poor, an official said.

The official said the meeting was held via a video link.

Free ration should be distributed to Antyodaya card holders, MGNREGS labourers, registered labourers of the labour department and daily wage labourers of the urban development department.

Social distancing should be adhered to during distribution of food grains at e-POS shops.

Adequate arrangement of sanitisers, soaps and water should be maintained at every shop, and only after washing hands, the ePOS machines should be used. No crowding should take place at the ration shops and social distancing must be adhered to.

If any person, family,community has been home quarantined, then home delivery of ration should be done. Instructions were also issued to appoint nodal officers for every fair price shop by the district magistrate. The ration distribution should be done in the presence of nodal officer and village pradhan, the official said.

—PTI