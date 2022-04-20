Adityanath Invokes Army To Depict Strong India

Baharampur/Bongaon (WB): Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Monday invoked the Indian Armed Forces to depict a strong India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath, who had earlier been reprimanded by the Election Commission for referring to Indian Army as 'Modiji ki Sena', claimed that during Congress rule China used to enter Indian territory "at will" and play with the country's security.

"But you have seen how strongly the government has acted under Modiji's leadership. Dokalam is an example before you. China had tried to enter Dokalam, which is in Bhutan, an Indian protectorate."

"Indian soldiers did not allow China to enter and after a two-month standoff, was forced to move back," he said.

Speaking at election rallies at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas distrct and Baharampur in Murshidabad district, the UP chief minister claimed that Congress wants to play with the security of 130 crore people of the country.

In its election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the Congress has promised to review the provisions of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and sedition law.

Adityanath said that after the Pulwama attack, all the terrorists involved were killed within 72 hours and the Indian Air Force entered Pakistan territory and destroyed terror camps at Balakot.

"This is the first time that a government has acted with such strong resolve," he said.

Asserting that there should not be any differentiation among the people of the country on the basis of creed, language or religion, he said that when Narendra Modi became the prime minister, he had given the slogan of "Sabka sath, sabka bikash".

"He had said development of all will be done with the participation of everybody, but will not indulge in appeasement of anyone, but Congress, Trinamool Congress or the Communists are doing this in Bengal," he said.

These parties played with the security of Bengal along with that of the country, he claimed adding that the state is the seat of nationalism and must not be allowed to be used as the base of extremism and Naxalite movement.

The UP chief minister claimed that owing to harassment and threats by TMC goons, no entrepreneur was coming to Bengal which was depriving the young people of the state of the much needed jobs. "Young people of Bengal have been pushed to the brink owing to joblessness and inaction by the present TMC dispensation," he said.

He claimed that illegal immigrants in the state are being given benefits which are supposed to be given to its citizens.

Adityanath said that infrastructure, food for poor, Kishan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6000 per annum for farmers, pucca houses, toilets under Swachh Bharat scheme and health insurance benefits under Ayushman Bharat have been implemented across the country. "But the people of Bengal have been denied these benefits by the TMC government here. Only when it is removed from the state that the poor people will get these benefits," he added. PTI