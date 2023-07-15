Adityanath inspects flood preparations in UP's Gonda, deploys officials for exigencies

Gonda(UP): Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced here on Saturday that the state has finished making preparations for flood protection in the district and that staff from the relevant agencies have been deployed.

About 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, Adityanath engaged with the media after touring the Eli Parsauli embankment and the Elgin Bridge on the Ghaghra river. Together with local authorities and elected members, he went over flood prevention measures.

The chief minister said the district has got average rainfall this year after he and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh inspected the construction site. However, the Ghaghra and the Rapti rivers' water levels have risen as a result of the recent heavy rain in Uttarakhand.—Inputs from Agencies