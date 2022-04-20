Adityanath Government Rings In First Year In Power With Music And Dance

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rang in its first year in office in style, amid folk dances, kathak, music and some more promises.

The main event was held at the Lok Bhawan here where top leaders Governor Ram Naik, the Chief Minister, his two deputies - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, cabinet ministers, Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, party legislators and functionaries and a host of top bureaucrats and police officials were present.

Though the ruling party went into silence last week after the stunning defeat in Phulpur and Gorakhpur parliamentary bypolls at the hands of arch rivals SP-BSP, the government on Monday pulled out all stops to mark its first anniversary memorable.

The sprawling Lok Bhawan, which was incidentally constructed by in the tenure of previous Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, was lined up by drum-beating and conch-shell blowing folk artistes in colourful costumes.

The auditorium was packed with party faithful, leaving little space for media persons. Maurya however walked to to the media gallery, shaking hands and hugging journalists.

Adutyaath, dressed in his saffron robes, walked in with the Governor. After he lit the ceremonial lamp, the stage was taken over by the dancing troupes put together by the state's Culture Department to showcase the diversity. The artistes who performed the 'mor nritya' (peacock dance) recreating the love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha received the most applause.

Welcoming the guests, Maurya said that the government's first year has been memorable in many terms as it had not only succeeded in creating an atmosphere of security and safety in the state but had also successfully held an investors summit besides waiving off loans of poor farmers.

He also thanked the state BJP's Secretary, Organization, Sunil Bansal, terming him the architect of the BJP's success in the state. A portal was also launched on the occasion where people of the state can upload audio and video proofs of graft and bribery.

Adityanath said that identity of such people will be kept secret and strict action will be initiated against all the errant officials and government employees who are found guilty. A booklet, detailing the government's "achievements" was also distributed to party workers, office bearers and the media. The Adityanath government was sworn in on March 19, 2017 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders after the party stormed to power in the state after over a decade and a half, securing a three-fourth majority.