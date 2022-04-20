Adityanath Directs Officials To Ensure Peaceful Holi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to ensure peace and order during the Holi festivities by coordinating between different communities, so that questions are not raised on the intentions of the government.

Directing the officials to hold talks with different communities to ensure that the festival is celebrated in peace and harmony , the chief minister has asked them to work in a manner so that no questions are raised on the intentions of the government and work culture of the administration, an official spokesperson said.

Adityanath spoke to the officials of different districts through video-conferencing and stressed that since Holi this year had fallen on a Friday, when Muslims offered prayers at mosques, all preparations must be made in advance.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the meetings of peace committees, up to the thana and tehsil-level, were held ahead of the festival, the spokesperson said.

Adityanath asked the officials to provide all necessary security to the traditional functions but not permit any new function in their respective areas. State Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh has asked the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to personally monitor the deployment of force and keep an eye on the social media to check rumours, the spokesperson added. PTI