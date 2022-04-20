Adityanath, Deputy CMs Take Oath As MLCs

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today took oath as a member of the state Legislative Council. Two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also administered oath by chairman of the Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav at a function at the Tilak Hall of the imposing Legislative Building here.

Two other ministers Swantradev Singh and Mohsin Raza also took oath. All of them were recently declared elected unopposed to the Legislative Council in by-elections to five seats that fell vacant when sitting members resigned.

All of them had to get elected to either the Assembly or the Legislative Council before September 19 in order to continue as ministers.