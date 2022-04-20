Adityanath Assures To Bring Home All Stranded Migrant Workers From UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured that the state government will bring home all stranded migrant workers from the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that no migrant labourer reach UP on foot or other vehicles except for government transport system. State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awnish Awasthi said till date, 69 special trains have arrived in the state with migrant workers at 40 stations and 24 are expected today, ferrying around 30,000 workers.

"We are expecting 76 special trains in next two days. Besides 30,000 agricultural labourers will be brought from Haryana by buses ", he added.

He said expatriates from Sharjah would reach at Lucknow airport on Saturday night while around 20 foreign workers of Noida and Ghaziabad would be reaching Delhi this evening.

The ACS said that the DG Fire has been asked to go for massive decontainment in the Mandis , markets, hotspots and other places on a war-footing. He said on the direction by CM to increase the isolation beds in the state to 52,000, the health department has informed the government of notifying 48,000 beds so far.

"The ventilators have also increased in the districts and now those 20 districts which did not have any ventilators will get at least five each ," he added. The ACS said that 20,000 surviallance teams are working in 452 hotspots in the state, checking 47 lakh population in 8.42 lakh houses. He said that 2670 people of Tablighi Jamaat are under quarantine in different places. Besides, 325 foreigners of the congregation too are under quarantine. UNI