Adityanath Asks Activists To Demand Reservation For Dalits In AMU, Jamia

Kanauj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Dalits should also get reservation in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Adityanath was in Kannuaj on Sunday to pay tribute to former Uttar Pradesh minister Ram Prakash Tripathi on his 10th death anniversary. Addressing a gathering here, he asked the pro- Dalit activists to raise the issue of Dalit reservation in AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia.

"Those who are saying that Dalits are being discriminated against must be asked when will they raise the issue of reservation for Dalits in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia? When Banaras Hindu University can provide reservation to Dalits and backward students, why not AMU?" The issue of reservation has been a matter of debate in both AMU and Jamia for quite some time. Last year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised the issue of reservation of seats in the two universities for SC, ST, and OBCs, according to ANI.

The AMU was declared a minority institution by the AMU Amendment Act in 1981 by the Parliament. The Allahabad High Court ruled in 2005 that AMU Amendment act of 2005 is unconstitutional. The then UPA government went in appeal to Supreme Court. However, the NDA Government has withdrawn this in 2016. The matter is still pending a judgement.

BJP leaders and Hindutva extremists are in a habit of dragging AMU and Jamia Millia Islamia into controversies raising irrevalent issues. About two months ago ruckus was created by Aligarh BJP leader who wanted a portrait of Mohammaed Ali Jinnah removed from the AMU Campus. ANI