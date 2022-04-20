Adityanath Allocates Portfolios, Keeps Home Ministry

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today allocated portfolios to his cabinet colleagues keeping over three dozen departments including the Home ministry with himself.

The chief minister also kept the Information, Housing and Urban planning, Food and Civil Supplies, Mining, Personnel, Institutional Finance, Estate and several other departments according to the the list released by Governor Ram Naik today.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been given the Public Works Department (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises Department. The other Deputy CM, Dinesh Sharma was given Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT departments. The key Finance portfolio went to Rajesh Agarwal, while Sidhharth Nath Singh has got Medical and Health department. (MORE) PTI