Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav express grief over Subrata Roy’s demise

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy. Adityanath, in a post on X, said,



”The demise of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy is very sad. Prayers to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X on Tuesday, said, ”The demise of Subrata Roy is a loss for Uttar Pradesh and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support. Heartfelt tribute!” Roy died of cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday, according to a company statement. He was 75.



He passed away at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, it said.

—PTI