Aditya Chopra told me to wait for my second film: Vaani

Mumbai: Actress , who returns to the silver screen after a gap of three years, says filmmaker Aditya Chopra had asked her to wait for the right film.





Vaani made her acting debut in Aditya Chopra produced film "Shuddh Desi Romance" opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Now in her second film "Befikre" she has been directed by Aditya himself and the actress says she couldn't have asked for more.





"I was waiting for something really good and exciting to come my way. The gap is because of Adi Chopra. He told me to wait and do a film that will be apt and justify me as an actor. Adi took two years for this film ('Befikre') but I am glad to have waited," Vaani told reporters here at the song launch event last night.





Vaani is paired opposite Ranveer Singh in the romance drama and she reveals she was bullied a lot by her co-star. "He (Ranveer) bullies me a lot. He was mean to me," she said.





While Ranveer on his part says, "After ages I was ragging someone and I had great fun."





The actress, who has teamed up with the "Bajirao Mastani" star for the first time, says she has had a great time working with him.





"He makes you feel very comfortable. The fact that he is a good soul and one can see that through his films."

