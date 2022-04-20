Aditya Chopra Is Humble: Vaani Kapoor

New Delhi: (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her second film Befikre, has praised its director Aditya Chopra saying that he is a humble man.

Asked how was it working with Chopra, Vaani told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "He is such a humble man. You can never feel intimidated by him because he makes sure that he is approachable and friendly."

"Before he announced (about Befikre), he broke the news I am doing this movie...He was taking my workshops. I didn't know for what movie and who is directing it...He made me feel very comfortable when we were doing workshops also," she said.

The 28-year-old actress says by the time she reached the film's set, she "did become a lot comfortable".

"For me, I could be myself (in front of Chopra). I could goof up and make mistakes and not feel judged...That fear had gone," she said.

Talking about her Befikre journey, Vaani said: "It was amazing. I felt like it was the best thing that had happened to me...Not only because it is an Aditya Chopra movie or it has Ranveer Singh or I had such a fabulous team, but also for the character I got to play."

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress says she has something to treasure for life.

Shot widely in Paris, Befikre is a fresh interpretation of love as viewed in the 21st century. The film is slated to release on December 9.





IANS