Aditi Rao Hydari On Singing Tamil Song: Firsts Are Always Special

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has sung her first Tamil song with "Why this kolaveri di?" hitmaker Dhanush. She says firsts are always special.

Aditi and Dhanush recorded a number titled "Kaathodu kaathanen" for the GV Prakash-starrer "Jail". "Firsts are always special! Thank you @gvprakash for literally forcing me to sing this. Thank you @dhanushkraja for singing this with me. Thank you ALL for the love & making this trend #1 for so long... keep it coming. Means the world," Aditi tweeted.

The actress had earlier done playback singing for her Bollywood film "London, Paris, New York". She had sung "Thehree si zindagi" and "Voh dekhnay mein" in the 2012 movie, where she co-starred with actor-singer Ali Zafar.

