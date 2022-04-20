Aditi Chauhan's academy launches online sports coaching & fitness programs

New Delhi: Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who founded the She Kicks Football Academy in 2018 to provide a platform for female players to achieve their goals in professional football, has announced two online sports coaching and fitness programs for boys and girls.

The online programs, which are designed by Aditi, include 'Score from Home' (for football aspirants) and 'Sweat It' (for everyone looking to lead a healthy lifestyle).

Each of the sessions will be planned and conducted by trained professionals in the field and will be carried out through video conferencing tools. Aditi will be closely monitoring both the programs to ensure that the best quality services are provided.

The batch for each of the programs will comprise of 15 individuals and WhatsApp groups will be created for regular feedback and for various important notifications and downloadable content to be shared.

Feedback will be taken from the participants every week to ensure the quality of the programs. Both programs have no age limit. The sessions which will be one hour long will be organised on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Speaking on the programs, Aditi, who is represented by sports marketing firm Baseline Ventures said, "Maintaining fitness is crucial for everyone and therefore we have decided to organise two programs with one catering to individuals who want to learn the game of football and the other catering to participants who are looking to keep fit and healthy without concentrating on any specific sport."

"After my friends and family came to me for guidance regarding health and fitness, I realised that many people want to be aware of the ways of leading a sustainable long-term healthy lifestyle and therefore we decided to create the Sweat It program for one and all," she added.

—IANS