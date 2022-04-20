Adidas supports Ooty based Indian Track Federation through Hi-Energy Challenge

New Delhi: The world is a different place as we know it. Athletes and consumers are now adapting and redefining the way they play sport. The year gone by has left many feeling uncertain, anxious and low on energy. Adidas with the launch of their greatest running shoe ever -- ULTRABOOST 21, has announced -- the 'Hi Energy Challenge' -- a unique energy return challenge to inspire people to not just have the intent but turn them into actions.

While the Hi-Energy Challenge is a global effort to get the world moving with optimism, in India, adidas has gone a step further to motivate consumers by addressing a wider purpose, collaborating with the Indian Track Foundation. The brand has pledged to support the foundation through a unique proposition, where for every active minute clocked on the adidas running app, it shall enable product support of an equivalent amount to the young athletes of the Indian Track Foundation and help them in their endeavour to become the next wave of great Indian Olympians.

The Hi-Energy Challenge will be supported by adidas India athletes like Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hima Das, Manpreet Singh, Mirabai Chanu among others, who shall host sessions and live chats on the adidas' India Instagram handle sharing their plans and goals for 2021.

To participate in the challenge, individuals need to log into the adidas running app. This challenge encourages participants to clock active minutes (comparable to the energy burned) over a period of two weeks from February 1 to 13. The active minutes can be achieved by running, virtual running, using the treadmill and walking. The ADIDAS RUNNERS COMMUNITY will be the catalyst throughout the challenge. They will spread awareness, knowledge, support and help to participants individually to complete the task.

Speaking about the challenge, Sharad Singla, Director, Brand Marketing, adidas India said, "It is our endeavour to provide tangible ways for consumers to keep active and engaged during these times. 2020 was a year full of challenges and we at adidas firmly believe that 2021 is the year where we unleash the pent up energy. To kick start the new year on a positive note, we have initiated our latest challenge to keep our communities healthy, active and connected as the world begins to transition into what's next."

—IANS