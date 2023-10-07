ADIA announces Rs 4,966.80 cr investment in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) announced on Friday that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will inject Rs 4,966.80 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

This transaction places RRVL's pre-money equity value at Rs 8.381 lakh crore, positioning it among India's top four companies by equity value.

According to a media release by Reliance Retail, ADIA's investment will translate into a 0.59 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis.

RRVL, along with its subsidiaries and associates, operates India's largest and fastest-growing retail business, catering to an impressive 267 million loyal customers.

The company boasts an integrated omnichannel network, encompassing over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, spanning grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle and pharmaceuticals.

RRVL's vision is to revolutionise the Indian retail sector through an inclusive strategy, serving millions of customers, empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and fostering collaborations with global and domestic firms.

This approach aims to deliver substantial benefits to Indian society, while concurrently generating employment opportunities for millions of Indians.



RRVL's New Commerce business has already digitally transformed over 3 million small and unorganized merchants, enabling them to utilize technology tools and an efficient supply chain infrastructure to offer enhanced value to their customers, according to a release.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "We are pleased to further deepen our relationship with ADIA with their continued support as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Their long-standing experience of over decades of value creation globally will further benefit us in implementing our vision and driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. ADIA's investment in RRVL is a further testament to their belief in the Indian economy and our business fundamentals, strategy and execution capabilities."

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, said, "Reliance Retail has demonstrated strong growth and adaptability in a market that is evolving at an unprecedented pace. This investment aligns with our strategy of supporting our portfolio companies that are transforming their respective end-markets. We are pleased to partner with the Reliance Group, and increase our exposure to India's dynamic and fast-growing consumer sector."



Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of RRVL, is India's largest private sector enterprise, with diverse interests spanning hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables, retail, and digital services.

RIL consistently ranks among the world's largest and most influential companies, highlighting its significant global footprint.

This transaction is subject to customary approvals. Morgan Stanley served as the financial advisor to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Davis Polk and Wardwell acted as legal counsels.

—ANI