Adi Kailash Yatra Suspended Due To Inclement Weather

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has suspended the annual Adi Kailash Yatra due to inclement weather, an official said on Saturday.

Due to heavy rains, the zoads between Garbadhar, Malpa and Najang have been badly damaged. The annual pilgrimage iz conducted by the Kumayun Vikas Mandal Nigam. This year 400 people had registered for the Yatra, out of which 179 pilgrims have already completed the pilgrimage.

"A letter has been sent to the External Affairs Ministry about the decision," the official added. Adi Kailash is located at a height of 6,191 metres in Dharchula district and is known to resemble the 'Om' shape.

The pilgrimage trek which occurs between June and October, takes 12 days to complete. The hill state of Uttarakhand has been witness to heavy rains over the past fortnight, disrupting many annual pilgrimages, including the 'Chaar Dhaam Yatra' of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. --IANS