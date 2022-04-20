Adhir Relents, Accepts Mamata As Leader

New Delhi (The Hawk): Adhir (Ranjan Chowdhury) relents, meekly accepts Mamata Banerjee as unanimous leader of West Bengal all fully set now under her to "conjoin with erstwhile East Bengal any day now to turn West Bengal into united Bengal as before partition of the then single state into West Bengal, East Bengal which now is Bangladesh. Also will be with them North Bengal, South Bengal, now almost no-no in front of the other two, they being abs miniscule in front of them. And it has been so ever since. Of course now, the denizens, controlled by the most influential Cooch Behar (part of North Bengal) Maharaja, want OBC or EBC status for themselves to freely avail all governmental benefits for them as elsewhere in the country enjoyed by other EBCs, OBCs or Backwards. To achieve their targeted goal, they are being openly patronized by the Cooch Behar Maharaja himself. The moment they succeed in their centuries old mission since British time, they will immediately demand equal status for their North Bengal along with West Bengal, erstwhile East Bengal and if not that given to them, they will be a separate state named independent Kamtapur that will have their 'all purpose' boss, Maharaj of Cooch Behar as their "Adhikarta" (master) or 'Supreme Boss' or Maharaj. Interestingly, Cooch Behar royalty is fully alive unlike say, Gwalior etc.

Adhir Ranjan, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress Parliamentary Party leader in the Lower House, has consumed all this taing it all into his stride for reasons best known only to him...No speculations to that effect are in circulation simply because the entities of varied kinds are literally scared (according to their frankest confessions) of Sonia Gandhi and her 'mystique' (getting the hang of what is being pointed to about her...she is the wounded tigress or lioness who knows no extenuation).

She is not known to them and hence, she is an unsolved enigma for them and so, they keep away from her. Many Congressmen also maintain more-than-safe-distance from her to avert her wrath (does she have it at all, check it). The same with Adhir who in the Lok Sabha is seen sitting on the seat next to Sonia Gandhi's and all through remains fully attentive toward her in a true "obsequious" fashion. He is aware of her 'tit for tat' temperament which he does not want to face for him, of him, via him from her.

He thus is all out on quickly aligning with his otherwise inveterate swore political enemy because Sonia Gandhi openly, agressively, 24x7 patronises Mamata. It has been so since 1984 when Mamara became 'national' for the first time by becoming Lok Sabha MP further reinforced by her becoming nationwide then power-weilding Indian Youth Congress Vice-President. Since then or from even before that, she was propped up by Sonia Gandhi, then only a "tender bahu" but always kept track of goings on in IYC, AICC etc. Adhir now has come to know of it. He thus is 'oiling' Mamata literally.