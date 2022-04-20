Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accuses TMC of 'smuggling girls in Bengal'

Murshidabad (West Bengal): Congress' West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday accused the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government of being "involved" in the smuggling of girls in the state.

Speaking to media at Murshidabad, Chowdhury said, "Besides coal smuggling, Bengal is also known to be a notorious place for cow smuggling. Our mother, daughter, and sisters are also smuggled in Bengal. The ruling party (of Bengal) and bureaucracy do this together hence no one gets caught."

Lakhs of people affected due to Cyclonic Storm Amphan last year but the state government hasn't provided any help to them. Due to which people were forced to smuggle girls.

Reacting to the attack over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chowdhury had earlier accused her of resorting to 'siyasi pakhand' (hypocrisy) and theatrics to gain public sympathy ahead of assembly polls in the state.

This comes amid anticipation for the upcoming elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly that will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The final round of voting taking place on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)