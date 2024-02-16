ADG Reaches Haldwani Violence Site, Reviews New Police Post, Discusses Roadmap For Police Station

Haldwani: A week after violence broke out in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura following the demolition of an allegedly "illegal structure" as part of an anti-encroachment drive, Additional Director General (ADG), Administration, Amit Sinha reached the violence site and took stock of the newly established police post.

During his visit, he reviewed the security arrangements. ADG discussed in detail the proposal regarding the prescribed standards required for the new police station and gave the concerned officers the necessary directions to improve the security arrangements.

Ahead of this, in an attempt to strengthen security, a new police chowki was inaugurated by women police officials, including those who were injured during violence, on Tuesday at a land freed from encroachment during the anti-encroachment drive.

The site known as "Malik Ka Bagicha," where the violence erupted, has now been renamed by authorities and a police chowki has been set up. Five people were killed and dozens more injured after clashes.

Meanwhile, Haldwani Civil Court has issued orders to confiscate the property of nine miscreants, including Abdul Malik and his son, the alleged masterminds of the violence.

The court has permitted the police to take action against all the accused under sections 82, and 83 of CrPC.

Earlier on Tuesday, the civil court issued non-bailable warrants against all nine accused.

The development came days after the Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash.

Following the violence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes were not "communal."As many as 30 people have been arrested, in connection with the violence in the Haldwani.

The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured. Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, police said. The state government had asked the Centre for four additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the district.

Violence erupted after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura. After stone-pelting incidents, the torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration had issued a shoot-at-sight order. —ANI