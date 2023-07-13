Adequate security in Patna ahead of BJP protest march

Patna: The Patna Police have sent out adequate security forces to keep law and order during Thursday's BJP protest march in the Bihar capital.

The BJP is protesting against the domicile policy of teacher's recruitment, the taking examinations through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), the promise of 10 lakh jobs, the escalating crime rate, and the collapse of the Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge.

“We have already said that the Nitish Kumar government has to answer these questions. We tried to raise these questions in the House as well but no response. Hence, we have decided to hit the streets,” said Samrat Chaudhary, the state BJP president.

The protest march is scheduled to begin at the Gandhi Maidan and proceed to the Dak Bungalow Chowk, Bailey Road, Income Tax roundabout, Veerchand Patel Path, and the Vidhan Sabha.

The district administration has sent 40 duty magistrates along the entire route as a result of the protest.

More than two dozen duty magistrates have been sent to the Vidhan Sabha and Gardanibagh in the meantime.

Aside from the security forces, water cannons, ambulances, and fire brigade vehicles are on standby.

“We have deployed a large number of police force and duty magistrates to peacefully negotiate the protest march. We will not allow any person to march towards restricted areas of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha,” ADM (law and order) Hemant Singh said.—Inputs from Agencies