Adequate Health Facilities For Emergency, Covid Patients In UP: Officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements for Covid 19 and other emergency patients by providing tele medicine facilities on phone by expert doctors, officials said on Wednesday.

The state has over one lakh beds for emergency patients at government and private hospitals while there are over 62,000 beds at the Covid 19 hospital in isolation and quarantine patients.

The details were disclosed during the regular meeting of Team 11 in UP here which was chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to official sources here , the government has arranged 23,000 beds along with 2481 specialist doctors at all the 75 district hospitals for emergency services.

Besides , 660 private hospitals with around one lakh beds in the 75 districts will also provide emergency services to the patients. In the dedicated Level 2, Level 2 and Level 3 COVID hospitals, there are 41,000 beds in the isolation and 21,000 for quarantine patients along with provision of 1250 ventilators. "The medicos of the hospitals have been provided with training to prevent infection while Toll free numbers was provide to allow the people to get specialist doctors consultation free of cost on every district separately , " officials said. UNI