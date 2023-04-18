Addressing India-Russia trade imbalance, payment issue important: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called for urgently addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia even as he described the partnership between the two countries as among the steadiest of major relationships globally.

In presence of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Jaishankar said at an event that finding a solution to the imbalance really means addressing the impediments such as market access issues, non-tariff barriers and those relating to payments or logistics.

The external affairs minister said the bilateral trade target of USD 30 billion has been crossed much before the target year of 2025, adding the trade volume was about USD 45 billion for the period April 2022 to February 2023. PTI