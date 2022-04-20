Additional Support To Farmers Extremely Important: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that extending additional support to the farmers was extremely important.

The SP president said that it should be recollected that before the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister had announced that the farmers will get Rs 2,000 for three months. In the current scenario, the farmers are facing an economic challenge during Coronavirus. All revenue collection should be stopped and interest on bank loans should be waived for the people who are trapped in these challenging times.

Despite government and non-government efforts, the Coronavirus is posing a tough challenge. The individuals who are making people aware about the same like medical personnel, media personnel, social service organisations and other departmental employees associated with essential services are fulfilling their duties in an appreciable and courageous manner, he said.

Mr Yadav said that due to the sudden lockdown, some issues are coming forward to which the government machinery is not being able to pay the required attention. The quarantine centers in Gonda, Balrampur, Prayagraj and many other districts are in a bad shape. The lekhpals which have responsibility towards food items and health related items, they are absent. How will we win this fight against Corona in such disorderly state?

He said that arrangements should be made so that the production of farmers reaches the markets. They should get the correct price for vegetables and fruits while arrangements should be made to harvest the crops which are ready in the fields.

Full payment of the sugarcane farmers should be made immediately while the Kisan Samman Rashi should be immediately started. The SP president said that the poor people who do not hold cards should also be provided ration along with financial assistance of Rs 1,000. UNI