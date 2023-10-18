Additional CS Direct Officials For Quick Redressal Of Problems Hindering Investment Projects

Dehradun: For 100 per cent grounding of the MOU signed by the investors with the Uttarakhand government, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given instructions to the Housing Department, Revenue Department, Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Finance Department and Planning Department for immediate redressal of the problems coming at the ground level, said an official statement Uttarakhand state government.

In the meeting of Single Window System and Ease of Doing Business in the Secretariat, ACS instructed the Housing Department that information about land use change, map approval and land related problems being faced by investors from all the districts of the state should be immediately sent to the government level so that these can be solved effectively, added the official statement further.

ACS has given instructions to receive the pending cases at the district level and present them in the upcoming meeting. She has instructed the Revenue Department and the Housing Department to work in coordination in this regard.

The Additional Chief Secretary has instructed the officials of the Industries Department to organize workshops with nodal officers of all departments for the grounding of the MOU being done under the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023 and to intensify efforts for the grounding of the MOU as soon as possible, as mentioned in the official statement.

She has instructed all the concerned departments to dispose of the applications pending on the single window portal as soon as possible. —ANI