Additional Aid For Loss Of Property In Natural Disasters This Monsoon: U'khand Govt

Dehradun: People whose shops, commercial establishments or houses have been fully damaged in natural disasters in Uttarakhand this monsoon will get an additional assistance of a maximum of Rs 1 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

Issuing a directive to this effect, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said a maximum of Rs 1 lakh each should be paid to the owners of shops, commercial establishments and residential houses which have been fully or acutely damaged in natural calamities.

A maximum of Rs 50,000 out of this amount should be paid for fully damaged shops, commercial establishments and residential structures and another Rs 50,000 in case of loss of goods, according to an official statement released here. Cloudbursts in different parts of the state damaged a number of shops and residential structures. PTI