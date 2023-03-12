    Menu
    India

    Adani repays $2.15 bn pledging shares and prepays $500 mn Ambuja cement loan

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March12/ 2023

    New Delhi: The troubled Adani Group announced on Sunday that it had repaid USD 2.65 billion in loans as part of a prepayment programme, meeting the target for reducing total debt set for March 31. This was done in an effort to regain investor confidence following a damaging report by a US short seller.

    The Adani group announced in a statement that it has repaid USD 2.15 billion in loans secured by the conglomerate's publicly traded companies and another USD 500 million in loans used to finance the purchase of Ambuja Cement.

    The news follows a recent announcement in which the group said it has prepaid Rs 7,374 crore (about USD 902 billion) in loans secured by shares in four of its subsidiaries. The price tag has been increased to $2.15 billion.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Adani Loan Ambuja Cement
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in