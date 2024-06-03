Adani One, ICICI Bank launch first credit cards with airport-linked benefits

Available in Signature and Platinum variants, these cards offer numerous perks such as Adani Reward Points, free air tickets, premium lounge access, and discounts on duty-free shopping.

Ahmedabad: Adani One and ICICI Bank on Monday launched what they termed India's first co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits in collaboration with Visa.

These co-branded credit cards are available in two variants: the Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card and Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card, Adani One said in a statement.

As per the company statement, the cards come with several benefits designed to enhance the cardholders' lifestyle and elevate their airport and travel experiences.

They would offer up to 7 per cent Adani Reward Points on spends across the Adani Group consumer ecosystem like Adani One app, where one can book flights, hotels, trains, buses, and cabs; Adani-managed airports; Adani CNG pumps; Adani Electricity bills, and Trainman, an online train booking platform.

The rewards are "uncapped," the statement said.

The cards also offer an array of benefits, including welcome benefits like free air tickets and airport privileges like premium lounge access, Pranaam Meet & Greet Service, porter, valet and premium car parking.

Card users also get privileges like discounts on shopping at duty-free outlets and on F&B spends at the airports, and benefits like free movie tickets and Adani Reward Points on groceries, utilities, and international spends.

The Adani One ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card carries an annual fee of Rs 5,000 with joining benefits worth Rs 9,000, while the Adani One ICICI Bank Platinum Credit Card has an annual fee of Rs 750 with joining benefits worth Rs 5,000.

This strategic partnership marked the Adani Group's maiden venture into the financial sector.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch event, saying, "This unique partnership with ICICI Bank and Visa will set a new benchmark in customer experience and showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence."

"The Adani One ICICI Bank Credit Cards are a window to a seamless digital ecosystem. By leveraging the Adani One platform, which integrates physical B2C businesses into the digital world, users will experience unparalleled convenience and accessibility."

Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, "Through this launch, we intend to offer our customers rewards and benefits across the Adani Group's consumer ecosystem, and strengthen the Bank's credit card portfolio."

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia said, "At Visa, we are delighted to partner with the Adani Group and ICICI Bank to bring these exciting co-branded credit cards to life, leveraging Visa's trusted network and worldwide acceptance. These cards empower the globetrotting cardholders with an elite travel and shopping experience, both online and offline, elevating their convenience and travel experience. We look forward to continue enabling many more such offerings in the future."

