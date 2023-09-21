    Menu
    Adani Group bags Rs 13,888 crore worth contracts for smart meter installation in Maharashtra

    Nidhi Khurana
    September21/ 2023
    Mumbai: Adani Group got two smart metre installation contracts from a state-owned discom on Thursday, totaling Rs 13,888 crore.

    According to an official communiqué from the discom accessed, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has granted a total of six tenders for the installation of smart metres, and the Adani Group has won two of them.

    The diversified group will serve as an advanced metering infrastructure service provider for smart prepaid metering in MSEDCL, the company announced. The group has a sizable presence in the power sector and recently won a Rs 1,000 crore contract to install smart metres in the area serviced by BEST Undertaking in Mumbai.—Inputs from Agencies

