Adani Group's wind power project in Sri Lanka to be ready by December 2024: Energy minister

Colombo: Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has stated that the renewable energy project being done by India's Adani Group to generate 500 MW in Sri Lanka's north and eastern areas will be finished by December of next year.

On Monday, Wijesekara tweeted, "Progress of the 500 MW Renewable Energy Project in Mannar & Pooneryn was discussed with Anil Sardana, MD & CEO of Adani Transmission Ltd & project management team."

According to Wijesekara, "we discussed the challenges, road map, and timeline for the project completion and the commitment by Adani Green Energy to complete the project by December 2024." This was after he met with executives from the Adani Group.