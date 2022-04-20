Adani Ahmedabad Marathon to be held virtually

New Delhi: The fourth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) will be held on November 29, albeit in a virtual format.

Given the disruptions caused by the COVID outbreak, the event would be conducted through remote running with GPS tracking participants.

Much like its earlier editions, all the proceeds from the registrations would be donated for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces.

Renowned international athlete and coach, Norrie Williamson has been appointed as the Race Director for AAM 2020 which is now among the top-4 marathons in India having catered to more than 30,000 runners over the past three years.

Considering runners' anxiety about the first-time virtual experience, AAM would conduct two build up virtual events at the end of September and October respectively to motivate runners in their preparations for the marathon day experience.

Given the risks around Covid -19 particularly to people with obesity, diabetes, and hypertension,A these 5km and 10km trial runs would not just help runners get in better shape but educate them for precautions to be taken against the pandemic.

With registrations set to open on August 15th, 2020, aspiring participants will get detailed information about the event on the website www.ahmedabadmarathon.com and through various social media platforms.

Race categories for the final virtual event on the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon weekend which is the last Sunday of November every year are aligned to earlier editions with Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10Km and 5 Km fun run.

Organizers will also share extensive guidelines on health and safety and participants will be required to follow precautionary measures taken by respective state governments in view of Covid-19.

While winners will win medals and certified recognition, all participants of the races will get T-shirts and certificates of completion. Registrations for participants from the armed forces would continue to be free.

"The COVID19 crisis has re-emphasized the need to build a healthy nation. Running is one of the best ways to boost our physical and mental health and bolsters our immunity. We have therefore leveraged a technology-led leap by moving the platform into virtual space thereby ensuring people's safety and staying committed to the Adani Group's vision of contributing towards the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces," said Pranav Adani, MD – Agro, Oil & Gas

"The race app and post event results have numerous features that will allow runners to plan and monitor their performance during and after the virtual events.A

It will allow each runner to have a completely new perspective on their performances in the virtual events. From the very first event it will be possible for runners to choose to get some coaching and training advice towards their second virtual race and then on to the Adani Marathon distances on weekend of November 29", said Race Director Norrie Williamson—IANS