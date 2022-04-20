Adani Agri Logistics sent 30,000 tonnes foodgrains for PMGKAY

New Delhi: Adani Agri Logistics Limited (AALL), a part of the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd, has facilitated the dispatch of 30,000 tonnes of foodgrains during the lockdown. This is equivalent to feeding over 60 lakh people across different states in India like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bengal, etc.

The company used seven trains owned and operated by it for the transportation of foodgrains from production centres in northern India to consumption centres. Further, in close coordination with the government of Madhya Pradesh, the AALL has also started the wheat procurement process with adequate safety and precautionary measures in its MP units with effect from April 15, 2020.

The government has introduced a welfare scheme named Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), wherein it decided to distribute 5 kg foodgrains free of cost to all the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries for the next 3 months besides other regular welfare schemes as part of a relief package for the most vulnerable segments during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The AALL, which operates a network of foodgrain storage silos across 14 locations in India, has worked as a lifeline for lakhs of families depending on the supplies. With a collective storage capacity of 875,000 tonnes per annum, this storage infrastructure caters to nearly 1.5 cr people.

"What AALL achieved during the difficult lockdown goes beyond business goals and benchmarks of efficiency. It touched me because it was driven with commitment and compassion to serve the nation. It not just ensured that critical food supplies is accessible to the needy but made it incredibly convenient for farmers who have stood by India during this grave humanitarian crisis," said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer, APSEZ.

More than 25,000 farmers connected to the AALL grain silo network save Rs 130 per tonne spent otherwise as handling and cleaning charges. Most importantly, the seamless process saves them 2 to 3 mandays which easily get consumed in selling their supplies at traditional mandis.

The Food Corporation of India's strategic reserves of foodgrain stocks have helped in this testing time. the AALL's role has been equally critical during the lockdown wherein AALL depots continued rake movement to fulfil FCI's orders from silos in the producing states of Punjab and Haryana to the field depots silos situated in the consuming states.

The company has suggested that the government should formulate a policy on creating a Strategic Reserve of FoodGrain in Silos to handle such unforeseen calamities in the future. Silos are the ideal mode of scientific storage with automated handling for a longer shelf life with sustained quality and nutrition.

Source: IANS