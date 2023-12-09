Adaa Khan confirms her ‘relationship status’

Adaa Khan's Culinary Romance: A Delightful Peek into her 'Foodie Date' - Actress playfully reveals her 'relationship status' over a scrumptious meal on Instagram!

Mumbai: Television actress Adaa Khan, who is currently on holiday mode, has hilariously confirmed her “relationship status” on social media.



Adaa took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself sitting in a restaurant and binging on some pasta and desserts. She is seen enjoying her meal dressed in an orange ensemble and completed her look with soft curls and minimal make-up.



She captioned the video: “Relationship status: On a date with food.”



The clip also has the song “Aate jaate jo milta hai” from the film ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega” , which was released in 2000. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Preity Zinta.



Adaa is known for her work in shows such as 'Behenein', 'Amrit Manthan' and 'Naagin'.



She has also participated in the stunt-based reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.’

—IANS