Ad agency Omnicom suggests halting Twitter ads to clients

San Francisco (The Hawk): In the midst of uncertainty, the multinational advertising agency Omnicom Media Group has advised customers against investing in Twitter's advertising campaigns, which are overseen by Elon Musk.

The agency advised its clients to "stop activities on Twitter in the immediate term," according to an internal memo acquired by The Verge with the heading "Twitter - Continued Brand Safety Concerns."

Recent occurrences that might have "potentially catastrophic ramifications" for companies that run adverts on the site were noted in the memo.

The document also outlined a number of significant obstacles for advertisers, such as the mass firings of Twitter's trust and safety teams, the resignations of well-known executives, and the rise of "confirmed" impostor accounts.

According to the agency, there is "proof that the risk to the safety of our clients' brands has grown rapidly to a level most would find intolerable."

The email stated, "In the short term, we advise halting engagement on Twitter until the platform can demonstrate it has reinstalled safeguards to an acceptable level and has regained control of its environment.

The advertising agency has "formally requested that Twitter assure us that these issues will not impact compliant processes, operations, products, brand safety and client investment on the platform in any way," the report states, but "it appears that due to the lack of senior leadership now in these areas, Twitter has not been able to give those assurances."

(Inputs from Agencies)