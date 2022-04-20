Actress Deepika Padukone features on the list of 'Seven Happy Women'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has featured in the 'Seven Happy Women' list by Chopard under its 'Happy Diamond' campaign. The other names in the list include Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi.

Chopard's Co-President and Artistic Director, Caroline Scheufele, has chosen the names with unparalleled influence to embody Happy Diamonds. "Seven Friends of the Maison who represent, each through in their own way, a strong, free, joyful way of living in the world and of owning the spirit of the era. Deepika Padukone, Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi have all grasped the codes of their time to blaze their trail in a manner that is both singular and generous."

—IANS